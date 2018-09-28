MPs Plot Suspension of Ponzi, Pyramid Schemes

In short
The move follows a statement issued by Bank of Uganda BOU warning the public against investing in businesses which sound too good to be true. In the statement, the Central bank said that Ponzi or Pyramid schemes are fraudulent investing scams promising high rates of return with little risk to investors.
MPs Plot Suspension of Ponzi, Pyramid Schemes28 Sep 2018, 15:59 Comments 179 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.