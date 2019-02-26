Olive Nakatudde
21:42

MPs Punch Holes in COSASE Bank Probe Report Top story

26 Feb 2019, 21:41 Comments 164 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze Bakireke contributing during a debate on the COSASE report. Olive Nakatudde

Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze Bakireke contributing during a debate on the COSASE report. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The Ajuri County MP, Hamson Obua volunteered to name the officials who featured prominently during the investigations as some of the people responsible for the irregularities.

 

Tagged with: cosase report closure of commercial banks bank of uganda bugweri county mp abdu katuntu international credit prime minister financial market committee member
Mentioned: cosase central bank louis kasekende sarah opendi former executive director greenland bank international credit bank mbwatekamwa gaffa benedict sekabira legal counsel margaret kasule loy katali jinja woman obua central bank board kasambya county ajuri county bank of uganda emmanuel tumusime mutebile godfrey watenga nabutanyi lutseshe county masaka municipality mathias mpuuga rebecca kadaga ruhakana rugunda crane bank ltd. state enterprises auditor general john muwanga teefe trust bank credit bank ltd uganda co-operative bank bank of commerce trust bank justine bagyenda health state minister co-operative bank nile river acquisition company ngora county david abala luzira central bank probe hamson obua

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.