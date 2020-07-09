MPs Pray for Peaceful 2021 Election

In short

The Imam of Parliament Al-hajj Adbulatif Ssebagala,called on for God’s intervention as the Country prepares for the coming 2021 general election saying that there is need for peace and fairness in the process. The Minister in-charge of General Duties Mary Karoro Okurut also prayed for unity between the Legislature, Judiciary and the Executive as well as the a peaceful 2021 general elections.