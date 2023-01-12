MPs Present Evidence Against Namuganza

In short
Last week, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa appointed a committee to summon Namuganza to defend herself against allegations of contempt of Parliament.
MPs Present Evidence Against Namuganza12 Jan 2023, 23:18 Comments 110 Views Politics Human rights Parliament Updates
Dan Kimosho, the Kazo County MP displays Daily Monitor article that quoted Namuganza describing Committees of Parliament as torture chambers. Photo by Dominic Ochola
In short
Tagged with: Persis Princess Namuganza personal vendetta
Mentioned: Parliament’s Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline The Uganda Land Commission – ULC
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.