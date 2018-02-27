Olive Nakatudde
MPs Probe Breaches in Compensation Payments for Refinery Project

27 Feb 2018, 19:37 Comments 140 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Auditor General John Muwanga reveals anomalies in the compensation process ranging from low compensations, over and under valuation as well as inappropriate rates. This is according to the value for money audit report on the compensation of Project Affected Persons under the refinery project for the year ended December 2017.

 

