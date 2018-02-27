In short
Auditor General John Muwanga reveals anomalies in the compensation process ranging from low compensations, over and under valuation as well as inappropriate rates. This is according to the value for money audit report on the compensation of Project Affected Persons under the refinery project for the year ended December 2017.
MPs Probe Breaches in Compensation Payments for Refinery Project
27 Feb 2018
Julian Hakiri, a Senior Government Valuer with Francis Elengot the in charge of Land Acquisition. Login to license this image from 1$.
