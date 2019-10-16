MPs Probe Companies Contracted to Handle UGX 784B Electricity Project

High voltage electricity Pylons in Mutukula.The governemnts according to the report will need billions of dollars to put us such strucures to entend power. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

TBEA Co, a Chinese Power company signed a contract with the Electricity Regulation Authority (REA) for the implementation of the project that is to connect power across approximately 3,800 km of medium voltage and 5,900 km of low voltage networks with transformers and consumer connections.