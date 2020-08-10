MPs Probe Delayed UGX 2.7Bn Lira Hospital Staff Housing Project

In short
The 16 unit staff houses project was handed to M/S Block Technical Services on the 14th of June 2018 with works commencing on the 17th of July 2018. The project completion date was expected to be 17th January 2020. However Dr. Stephen Obbo the hospital director told the committee that the contractor has not yet handed over the site.
MPs Probe Delayed UGX 2.7Bn Lira Hospital Staff Housing Project10 Aug 2020, 23:57 Comments 94 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Health Updates
