MPs Probe Missing UGX 15bn from Custodian Board Bank Accounts

In short
Kasozi demanded accountability for the missing 15 billion shillings noting that the Custodian Boards accounts do not show any compensations that could have depleted the accounts.
MPs Probe Missing UGX 15bn from Custodian Board Bank Accounts21 Oct 2020, 19:45 Comments 93 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: Departed Asian Properties
Mentioned: Departed Asians Property Custodian Board
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.