MP's Probe Ownership of Bujagali Energy Limited

5 Aug 2022, 12:30 Comments 197 Views Parliament Business and finance Science and technology Report
Alaister McDougall (L) the General Manager and Josephine Ossiya (R) the Chief Finance Officer at Bujagali Electricity Limited appearing before MPs

The power plant was commissioned in 2012 and has been supplying energy to the Ugandan grid. But the committee learnt that the company won a multi-billion contract before it was even registered and that the original owners of the projects forfeited their shares when the company was incorporated.

 

