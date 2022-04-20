MPs Propose Ban On Daytime Sports Betting

In short
Enos Asiimwe, the Kabula County in Lyantonde District argued that daytime betting has encouraged idleness among the youths thus requiring stringent measures to regulate the sector and allow the youth to engage in productive work in their community.
MPs Propose Ban On Daytime Sports Betting20 Apr 2022, 09:00 Comments 262 Views Business and finance Parliament Health Report
In short
Mentioned: National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board – NLGRB Uganda Communications Commission (UCC)
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.