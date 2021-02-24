MPs Push for Establishment of Speaker’s Panel

In short

In Australia, at the commencement of every Parliament, the Speaker nominates a panel of not less than four members to assist. Generally, the Speaker appoints both opposition and government members to the Speaker’s panel, with government members being in the majority.



On the other hand, Kenya’s Constitution under Article 107 (1) (c) provides other persons who can preside over the House other than the Speaker or Deputy Speaker. The Article provides that in the absence of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker, another member of the House elected by the House presides.