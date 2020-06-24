MPs Put Justice Minister on-the-Spot Over New Election Roadmap

In short
The disapproval came after a statement presented to Parliament by Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, Ephraim Kamuntu on Tuesday. In the statement, Kamuntu reiterated the position by the commission to run a ‘scientific’ election, with no mass campaigns or person-to-person interactions by those running for political offices.
MPs Put Justice Minister on-the-Spot Over New Election Roadmap24 Jun 2020, 05:21 Comments 159 Views Parliament Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.