Olive Nakatudde
20:39

MPs Query Co-operative Bank Asset Transfer Agreement Top story

13 Feb 2019, 20:24 Comments 154 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report

In short
Over the past few weeks, the commissions commitee of Parliament has been probing how the Cooperative Bank in 1997 was incorporated replacing and taking over assets and liabilities of a previous Bank, incorporated under the Cooperative Societies Act in 1964, under the same name.

 

Tagged with: cooperative bank central bank

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.