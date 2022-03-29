MPs Query Delayed Release of Operation Funds for New Administrative Units

In short
Sarah Opendi Achieng, the Tororo District Woman Representative told Parliament during plenary on Tuesday that the money has never been disbursed.
MPs Query Delayed Release of Operation Funds for New Administrative Units29 Mar 2022, 17:53 Comments 325 Views Politics Parliament Health Report
In short
Mentioned: Ministry of Defence and Veterinary Affairs Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development – MoFPED.
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.