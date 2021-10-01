MPs Query HIV Services to DRC as Arua District Registers New Cases

In short
But Sarah Kayagi, the Chairperson Parliamentary Committee on HIV called on the leaders of Arua to continue sharing the meager HIV services with those in DRC adding that they will task government to increased resources to meet health services demand by border districts including Arua.
MPs Query HIV Services to DRC as Arua District Registers New Cases1 Oct 2021, 17:36 Comments 146 Views Arua, Uganda Health Local government Report
Members of Parliamentary Committee on HIV together with Arua district officials during a meeting in Arua today.
In short
Tagged with: HIV AIDS Parliamentary Committee on HIV
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.