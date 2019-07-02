In short

According to the Committee, the Shillings 27 billion was above the Shillings 16.3 billion budgeted for the legal costs in the financial year in question. The approved budget for KCCA was Shillings 563.8 billion in that financial year. Shillings 280.8billion came from World Bank while Shillings 150. 3billion was from the central government and other revenue sources.