In short
The investments on the list include 60 billion Shillings to capitalize two road construction companies,10 billion Shillings for a Cocoa processing plant in Bundibugyo, another 10 billion for the Masaka fruit factory and, 21.9 billion Shillings for the expansion of buildings as well as procurement of the Orange Line for the Soroti fruit factory.
MPs Query UDC's Proposal to Capitalize Private Enterprises
21 Jan 2022
In short
