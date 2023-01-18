In short
According to the report, UBC owes 46.4 billion Shillings to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), 15 billion to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), 7 billion to UMEME, 6 billion for general suppliers and services providers, 5.47 billion for staff gratuity, 3.8 billion for Intelsat Satellite Services and others.
MPs Query UBC Accumulated Debts, Suggest Merger with New Vision
