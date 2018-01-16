In short
A total of 4.55 billion Shillings was approved for the University during the financial year under review. However, only 2.535 billion Shillings was availed indicating a 44.3 percent cut in its development budget funding.
MPs Query UGX 2 Billion Budget Cut to Muni University
Muni University Vice Chancellor Prof. Christine Dranzoa with others before parliament's Education Committee. Login to license this image from 1$.
