MPs Query UGX160bn Supplementary Budget for Presidential Initiative on Job and Wealth Creation

In short
The Budget Committee members have raised concerns over the delayed distribution of the funds despite appropriation by parliament leading anxiety in the villages. While meeting Planning minister David Bahati the MPs also questioned the intent of government to allocate Shillings 50bn to Kampala during the campaign season.
MPs Query UGX160bn Supplementary Budget for Presidential Initiative on Job and Wealth Creation5 Oct 2020, 20:14 Comments 146 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
