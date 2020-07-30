In short
The previous chairperson of the commission Med Sozzi Kaggwa died in November last year. However, he has never been replaced close to eight months down the road. It’s on the basis of this that the committee pointed to the gross underperformance of the commission in the absence of a fully constituted team.
MPs Question Delayed Appointment of Human Rights Commission Boss
