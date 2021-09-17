AYUBU KIRINYA
MPs Question Govt Commitment to End GBV

17 Sep 2021, 10:43 Comments 116 Views Kapchorwa, Eastern Region, Uganda Human rights Updates
Minister Peace Mutuuzo while addressing the MPs on Thursday

In short
Cases of Gender-Based Violence still top the list of crimes that were committed in the country, according to the 2020 Police crime report and have gone up in recent months, following a COVID-19 induced lockdown that left millions of people stuck in homes across the country.

 

