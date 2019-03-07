MPs Question Legality of UPDF Involvement in Fishing Operations

In short
In 2017, President, Yoweri Museveni directed UPDF to deploy officers on Ugandan lakes to combat illegal fishing practices so as to protect the fish resource that was under threat of depletion.
MPs Question Legality of UPDF Involvement in Fishing Operations7 Mar 2019, 07:16 Comments 151 Views Business and finance Parliament Agriculture Updates
In short
Tagged with: Illegal fishing Attorney General fishing industry fishing activity
Mentioned: Fisheries Protection Force Yoweri Museveni Paul Mwiru Uganda People’s Defense Force Fisheries Act Namayingo District Nile Perch Namiti Island Manana Ssebukera Joseph Rebecca Kadaga
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.