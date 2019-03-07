Joan Akello
MPs Question Legality of UPDF Involvement in Fishing Operations

In short
In 2017, President, Yoweri Museveni directed UPDF to deploy officers on Ugandan lakes to combat illegal fishing practices so as to protect the fish resource that was under threat of depletion.

 

