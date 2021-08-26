MPs Question Mbale City Officials over Selection Criteria for Covid-19 Cash Beneficiaries

In short
The city authorities led by the City Town Clerk David Kyasanku, the Resident City Commissioner Pamela Watuwa and the City Mayor Kassim Namugali failed to explain to the MPs why the names on the list were not in the categories prioritized by the government.
MPs Question Mbale City Officials over Selection Criteria for Covid-19 Cash Beneficiaries26 Aug 2021, 11:33 Comments 152 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Local government Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.