AYUBU KIRINYA
11:48

MPs Question Mbale City Officials over Selection Criteria for Covid-19 Cash Beneficiaries

26 Aug 2021, 11:33 Comments 152 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Local government Updates
MPs meeting the Mbale City Authority Leaders on Tuesday

MPs meeting the Mbale City Authority Leaders on Tuesday

In short
The city authorities led by the City Town Clerk David Kyasanku, the Resident City Commissioner Pamela Watuwa and the City Mayor Kassim Namugali failed to explain to the MPs why the names on the list were not in the categories prioritized by the government.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.