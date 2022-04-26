In short
MPs sitting on the Adhoc Committee of Parliament investigating the process of distribution of 82.05 acres of Nakawa-Naguru land to different 'investors' blamed the Minister of State for Housing, Persis Namuganza for alleged influence peddling Namuganza and for not advising the President adequately citing the allocation of 15 acres of land to the Internal Medicine of Virginia whose directors are not known.
MPs Question Minister Namuganza, IGG Kamya on Nakawa-Naguru Land
26 Apr 2022
State Minister for Lands, Persis Namuganza appearing before the Land Commission. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
