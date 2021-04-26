MPs Question Ministry Officials on Valuation of Ndeeba Church Land

In short
Members of Parliament have tasked Government officials to explain plans to pay for land occupied by other individuals instead of only paying the demolished St. Peter Church Ndeeba.
MPs Question Ministry Officials on Valuation of Ndeeba Church Land26 Apr 2021, 19:57 Comments 96 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
Tagged with: Adhoc land probe Lusanja Land evictions Ndeeba Church land Parliament forceful land aquisition land eviction
