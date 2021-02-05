MPs Question State House Competence to Oversee Scientific Vaccines Development

In short
The lead investigator on the vaccine production team, Dr. Margaret Saimo-Kahwa, a Senior Lecturer at Makerere University College of Veterinary Medicine said that they have reached a stage where they would like to commercialize the vaccine product which they have been developing.
MPs Question State House Competence to Oversee Scientific Vaccines Development5 Feb 2021, 14:28 Comments 207 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Agriculture Science and technology Report
State House Comptroller Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye appearing before parliament's budget committee. Login to license this image from 1$.
