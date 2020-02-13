MPs Question UWA Over Failure to Collect UGX 500m from Private Park Developers

In short

The report of the Auditor General for 2015/2016 financial year noted among others that UWA failed to collect outstanding fees of $209,546 (approximately shillings 500 million) from six developers.











The six companies included Tourvest, Protea Hotel Luxury tented camp at Kalerwoki in Kidepo National Park and Shani Luxury tented camp at Amwapas in Kidepo National Park. Others were Pakuba Safari Lodge, Asyanut Ntoroko Lodge, Rwenzori Mountaineering services and Balloon Tours.