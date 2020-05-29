Olive Nakatudde
14:19

MPs Raise Concern over Understaffing at Internal Affairs Ministry

29 May 2020, 14:16 Comments 140 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Nathan Nandala Mafabi, the Budadiri West Member of Parliament Our Reporter

Nathan Nandala Mafabi, the Budadiri West Member of Parliament

In short
Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee- PAC Central Government has resolved to take a serious interest in the under staffing levels at the Ministry of Internal Affairs in order to ensure that the entity’s performance improves.

 

Tagged with: Ministry of Internal Affairs staffing levels

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.