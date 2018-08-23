In short
Masaka Municipality MP Mathias Mpuuga said that from the onset, the charges against MP Kyagulanyi of illegal possession of fire arms were trumped up and that the Court Martial was being used as a tool of propagating politics and bad policy.
MPs React to Bobi Wine's Re -Arrest23 Aug 2018, 15:57 Comments 247 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Masaka Municipality MP Mathias Mpuuga speaking to Journalists at Parliament. Login to license this image from 1$.
