Alex Otto
19:54

MPs React to Kyagulanyi's Withdrawal of Petition

22 Feb 2021, 19:50 Comments 389 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics 2021 Elections Updates
Kyagulanyi Ssentamu addressing a press conference

Kyagulanyi Ssentamu addressing a press conference

In short
A section of Members of Parliament have expressed mixed reactions over former Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi's move to withdraw his petition after claiming that he would not get justice.

 

Tagged with: 2021 Elections Amama Mbabazi vs President Museveni BOBI WINE Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi kyagulanyi Withdraws  petition

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.