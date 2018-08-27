In short
Atkins Katusabe, the Bukonjo West MP argues that Ugandans are not interested in disbanding the current Electoral Commission since it was dully vetted and approved by Parliament. He says the Presidents statement must have been issued in error because Parliament vetted the Commissioners and concluded that the team was best suited to serve Ugandans.
MPs Blast Museveni Over EC Remarks
Justice Simon Byabakama, the Electoral Commission chairperson. Login to license this image from 1$.
