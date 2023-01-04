Ochola O. Dominic
MPs Recalled from Recess to Handle Censure Process Against Numuganza

4 Jan 2023, 08:46 Comments 104 Views Crime Parliament Profiles Updates
The special session, according to the Clerk to Parliament Adolf Mwesige will take place this Friday. It comes barely two weeks after the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa adjourned the House with no appointed date for resumption.

 

Tagged with: Minister of Lands Persis Namuganza Nakawa-Naguru land giveaway. Rules of Procedure of Parliament. censure motion
Mentioned: The Uganda Land Commission – ULC

