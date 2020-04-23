Olive Nakatudde
MPs Recommend Review of National Budget

23 Apr 2020, 08:03 Comments 76 Views Parliament Report
Budget Committee Chairperson Amos Lugoloobi presenting a report to parliament.

Parliament's Budget Committee has recommended that the government reviews and revises the National Budget for the coming financial year 2020/2021 after the full effect of the Corona Parliament's Budget Committee has recommended that the government reviews and revises the National Budget for the coming financial year 2020/2021 after the full effect of the Corona Virus pandemic on the economy is ascertained.

 

