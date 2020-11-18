MPs Reduce Loan Request for Budget Support

In short
According to an MP on the committee who preferred anonymity, they have considered only urgent and immediate needs and have slashed over 900 billion shillings to reduce the debt burden.
MPs Reduce Loan Request for Budget Support18 Nov 2020, 08:52 Comments 123 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Updates
State minister for planning David Bahati appearing before National Economy Committee with others. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.