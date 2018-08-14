In short
Taaka Agnes Wejuli, the Busia Woman MP, said Police shouldnt use live bullets against unarmed civilians, saying the force has gone astray. She said there is need for police to act responsibly.
MPs Reject Gov't Statement on Arua Shooting Top story14 Aug 2018, 21:34 Comments 172 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
Local Music artist Ronald Mayinja talking to other mourners at Kawuma's home in Lusanje in Kampala on Tuesday Login to license this image from 1$.
