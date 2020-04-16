Olive Nakatudde
18:00

MPS Reject reintroduction of 6% Withholding Tax on Agricultural Supplies

16 Apr 2020, 18:00 Comments 99 Views Parliament Report
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session. Olive Nakatudde

Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
But MPs rejected the exemption of the business income of education institutions despite the justification from the Finance Committee Chairperson Musasizi that it was to enable them to have their generated returns re-invested in the sector.

 

Tagged with: Income Tax Bill 2020

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.