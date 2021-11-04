Alex Otto
17:51

MPS Reject UGX 108Bn Funding to Atiak Sugar Factory

4 Nov 2021, 17:50 Comments 131 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
The Incomplete Atiak Sugar Factory In Amuru District Peter Labeja

The Incomplete Atiak Sugar Factory In Amuru District

In short
The Budget Committee has rejected the consideration of the supplementary budget request worth 108 billion shillings as additional funding to Atiak Sugar Factory in Amuru district

 

Tagged with: Amina Hersi Moghe Atiak Sugar Factory Gov't shares in Atiak Ministry of trade Supplementary for Atiak
Mentioned: Atiak sugar factory

