MPS Reject UGX 108Bn Funding to Atiak Sugar Factory

In short
The Budget Committee has rejected the consideration of the supplementary budget request worth 108 billion shillings as additional funding to Atiak Sugar Factory in Amuru district
MPS Reject UGX 108Bn Funding to Atiak Sugar Factory4 Nov 2021, 17:50 Comments 131 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Peter Labeja
The Incomplete Atiak Sugar Factory In Amuru District Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
Tagged with: Amina Hersi Moghe Atiak Sugar Factory Gov't shares in Atiak Ministry of trade Supplementary for Atiak
Mentioned: Atiak sugar factory
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.