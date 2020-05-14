In short
Butambala County MP Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi questioned the salary figures. The documents indicate that the directors receive a gross monthly salary of 33.04 million Shillings each, the Senior Legal Officer receives 20.65 million Shillings, Senior Public Relations Officer receives 25.37 million Shillings, the Senior Administrative Officer receives 20.65 million, while the Principal Accountant receives 17.7 million Shillings.
MPs Renew Calls for Disbanding Privatization Unit
The Minister of State for Planning David Bahati, Igara East MP Micheal Mawanda and the Director Budget Kenneth Mugambe.
In short
