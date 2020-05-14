MPs Renew Calls for Disbanding Privatization Unit

The Minister of State for Planning David Bahati, Igara East MP Micheal Mawanda and the Director Budget Kenneth Mugambe.

In short

Butambala County MP Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi questioned the salary figures. The documents indicate that the directors receive a gross monthly salary of 33.04 million Shillings each, the Senior Legal Officer receives 20.65 million Shillings, Senior Public Relations Officer receives 25.37 million Shillings, the Senior Administrative Officer receives 20.65 million, while the Principal Accountant receives 17.7 million Shillings.