MPs Renew Debate on Regulation of Boda Boda Industry Over Murders

In short
On Tuesday, the Ngora County MP, David Abala, tabled a motion calling on Government to regulate the business of buying and selling motorcycles and the related spare parts, develop a monitoring system where all people involved in the business of buying and selling Boda-bodas and spare parts must declare the source of their business stock on a regular basis.
MPs Renew Debate on Regulation of Boda Boda Industry Over Murders13 Aug 2019, 21:04 Comments 147 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Crime Updates
Boda bodas and Kiosks next to Kabale regional referral hospital Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.