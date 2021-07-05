Alex Otto
MPs Seek Extra Compensation for Health Workers Who Succumb to COVID-19

5 Jul 2021, 17:16 Comments 283 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
Health workers geeting ready to start the vaccination

According to statistics from the Ministry of Health, 2000, health workers were affected by COVID-19. By April 2020, at least 50 health workers had died of COVID-19, while another 16 succumbed to the disease last month. The MPs are now calling for a review of the compensation provided for under the worker’s compensation Act and Pensions Act.

 

