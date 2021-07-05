MPs Seek Extra Compensation for Health Workers Who Succumb to COVID-19

In short
According to statistics from the Ministry of Health, 2000, health workers were affected by COVID-19. By April 2020, at least 50 health workers had died of COVID-19, while another 16 succumbed to the disease last month. The MPs are now calling for a review of the compensation provided for under the worker’s compensation Act and Pensions Act.
MPs Seek Extra Compensation for Health Workers Who Succumb to COVID-195 Jul 2021, 17:16 Comments 283 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. Parliament compensation of health workers death of health workers frontline workers
Mentioned: Parliament
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.