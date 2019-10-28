Alex Otto
MPs Seek Penalties for Motorists who Splash Water on Pedestrians

28 Oct 2019
Trucks trying to drive through the flood waters

Ayivu County MP Bernard Atiku says road users must be held accountable for their actions. He urges the Ugandan government to emulate the United Kingdom which charges hefty fines from drivers who splash pedestrians with water from the road while driving.

 

