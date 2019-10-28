In short
Ayivu County MP Bernard Atiku says road users must be held accountable for their actions. He urges the Ugandan government to emulate the United Kingdom which charges hefty fines from drivers who splash pedestrians with water from the road while driving.
MPs Seek Penalties for Motorists who Splash Water on Pedestrians
