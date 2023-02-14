In short
Fred Bamwesigye, the Director General Fred UCAA was expected to provide detailed accountability for money so far spent on different infrastructural works.
MPs Send Away UCAA Officials for Failing to Account for UGX 32b
14 Feb 2023
State Minister for Transport, Fred Byamukama and CAA officials before the National Economy Committee.
