Alex Otto
20:36

MPs Speak Out on President's State of Security Address

20 Jun 2018, 20:32 Comments 151 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Security Updates
President Museveni briefed MPs on state of security and measures Olive Nakatudde

President Museveni briefed MPs on state of security and measures Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Presidents Musevenis address to Parliament on the state of security in the country has received mixed reactions from both opposition and National Resistance Movement-NRM Members of Parliament

 

Tagged with: state of security museveni briefs mps on security fingerprinting guns installation of electronic number plates musevenis strategy on security
Mentioned: uganda police office of the president parliament of uganda

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.