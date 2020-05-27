MPs Split on proposal to involve Museveni on Scrutiny of NSSF Bill

In short
In a heated session held at parliament today the chairperson of the Finance committee Henry Musasizi stated that they needed to listen to aid the President because he had written seeking to contribute to the bill.
MPs Split on proposal to involve Museveni on Scrutiny of NSSF Bill27 May 2020, 20:17 Comments 140 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Updates
Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Richard Patrick Byarugaba, NSSF MD Speaking to reporters about un updated clients details on Tuesday .jpg
In short
Tagged with: MPs divided Ministry of Gender, labour and social Development NSSF NSSF Bill NSSF management President
Mentioned: Government Minister of Finance
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.