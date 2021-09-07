In short
They were charged with three counts of murder and attempted murder, offenses they allegedly committed on 23rd August this year, at Ssetaala and Ssenya villages located in Kimanya-Kabonera division in Masaka city.
MPs Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana Charged with Murder, Remanded
7 Sep 2021
MPs Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana and another suspect appearing before Masaka Chief Magistrates Court where they were charged with murder
The Uganda Police Force - UPF
