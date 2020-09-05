Brian Luwaga
20:18

MPs Ssembatya, Nakate Reject NRM Primaries Results

5 Sep 2020, 20:13 Comments 118 Views Luweero, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates
NRM Flagbearer Patricia Magara flashing NRM sign after defeating MP Ssembatya in Primaries

NRM Flagbearer Patricia Magara flashing NRM sign after defeating MP Ssembatya in Primaries

In short
With 3,381 votes, Ssembatya came third in a race won by his political arch-rival Patricia Magara who garnered 8,340 votes, followed by Abubaker Kalume, the other contender who polled 7,150 votes. Ssembatya has represented Katikamu South for one term.

 

Tagged with: Voter Bribery vote rigging
Mentioned: NRM Primaries 2020

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.