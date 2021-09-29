MPs Ssewanyana, Ssegirinya Decry Rights Violations, Remanded Again

In short
The MP were separately presented before the Masaka Grade One Magistrate Grace Wakooli and Chief Magistrate Charles Yeitese, for further mention of murder and terrorism charges, and the amendments in their earlier charge sheet respectively.
MPs Ssewanyana, Ssegirinya Decry Rights Violations, Remanded Again29 Sep 2021, 18:10 Comments 125 Views Masaka, Uganda Court Human rights Crime Updates
MPs Allan Ssewanyana and Muhammad Ssegirinya appearing before Masaka Chief Magistrates Court where they decried violation of their Rights
In short
Tagged with: MPs Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana Mps Ssewanyana. Ssegiringa remanded again Rearrested MPs complain on Rights Violation in Prison
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.