MPs Ssewanyana, Ssegirinya Denied Bail

25 Oct 2021, 14:48 Comments 218 Views Masaka, Uganda Court Human rights Crime Updates
MPs Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana attending Court via video conferencing before Masaka Grade One Magistrates Court, judges are staying away from hearing their bail applications

In short
On Monday, Justice Lawrence Tweyanze said that granting the two MPs bail will jeopardize investigations since they are currently under trial.

 

