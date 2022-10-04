MPs Stunned by Animal Compensation Irregularities in Soroti

In short
Simon Peter Edoru Ekuu, the Soroti District LC V Chairperson told the MPs that the local leaders have been sidelined in the exercise. He said that the district officials also depend on the information from the beneficiaries who have been given varying statuses on compensation.
MPs Stunned by Animal Compensation Irregularities in Soroti4 Oct 2022, 18:28 Comments 130 Views Soroti, Uganda Parliament Human rights Updates
In short
Tagged with: animal compensation compensation of teso war claimants compensation of war debt claimants legal and parliamentary affairs commiittee
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.